Good News for Govt employees as Salaries, Pensions to be Paid early ahead of Eid ul Azha

PESHAWAR – Employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive salaries before Eid ul Azha as the provincial government announced timely support for this festival.

As per the announcement, salaries and pensions will be disbursed by May 30, well ahead of Eid-ul-Azha holidays. This early payment aims to provide financial ease and timely support for employees as they prepare to celebrate the festive season.

Finance Department directed all provincial departments and institutions to ensure that all payments are completed before the end of May, recognizing that June 1 falls on a Sunday, which is a non-working day. This proactive step ensures that no employee faces delays in receiving their earnings.

This decision shows the government’s commitment to supporting its workforce during important occasions like Eid,” said a senior official in the Finance Department.

Eid ul Azha 2025

Pakistanis are waiting official announcement of Eid-ul-Azha’s date, which depends on the sighting of the Zul-Hijjah moon 2025. Ministry of Religious Affairs will hold a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on May 27 in Islamabad to determine the start of the final month of the Islamic calendar. Regional Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also gather on the same day to assist with moon sighting reports.

If the moon is sighted on May 27, Eid will be celebrated on June 6; if not, the festival will fall on June 7. An astronomer has suggested that the crescent moon is more likely to be visible on May 28, making June 7 the probable date for Eid celebrations in most parts of the country.

The early release of salaries and pensions is expected to bring relief to thousands of government employees in KP, allowing them to enjoy the festivities with peace of mind.