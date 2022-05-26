PM Shehbaz hails security forces for protecting people lives during PTI’s Azadi March
Web Desk
08:28 PM | 26 May, 2022
Source: @PakPMO (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday meets law enforcement personnel, who were deployed in the Red Zone to ensure law and order during the PTI's long march.

During a brief interaction, the premier hailed Rangers, Islamabad Police, and the capital’s traffic police for rendering their duties professionally and protecting the lives and property of the populace.

Sharif stepped out to greet security personnel who were serving at D-Chowk in the capital, where PTI chairman Imran announced to hold a sit-in.

Speaking with personnel of law enforcement agencies, the PML-N leader said all of us have to end hostilities and hatred, promote love, passion, and national cohesion. Pakistan will definitely move forward if we follow the law and the constitution, he maintained.

He added that they have to foil the conspiracy to divide the nation and make best efforts to put Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah also paid tribute to the Rangers and Islamabad Police personnel for ensuring the protection of lives and property of the masses.

Azadi March concludes as Imran Khan gives six-day ... 08:15 AM | 26 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday gave an ultimatum to the government - ...

The security czar said that he personally monitored the entire situation throughout the night, adding that former PM Imran Khan violated the court orders under which Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) granted permission to organize a public meeting at the designated place.

