PTI takes full financial responsibility for slain workers' families

ISLAMABAD – Defiant politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Thursday said the family of slain PTI workers will be provided financial compensation.

Taking it to Twitter, the former PM who gave a six-day ultimatum to the incumbent government to announce the election date, condoled the deaths of deceased PTI workers.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of our two martyred PTI workers, Faisal Abbas Chaudhry from Lahore and Syed Ahmed Jan from Mardan as a result of Punjab police violence during our peaceful Azadi March,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

My heartfelt condolences go to the families of our two martyred PTI workers, Faisal Abbas Chaudhry from Lahore & Syed Ahmed Jan from Mardan as a result of Punjab police violence during our peaceful Azadi March. PTI will take full financial responsibility for their families. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2022

He added that the former ruling PTI will take full financial responsibility for their families.

Several political workers including a police constable succumbed to injuries amid clashes after authorities blocked roads leading to the capital, where Khan’s party was planning to hold a major rally to demand the removal of the government and snap polls.

Faisal Abbas, a former PTI councilor, reportedly fell from the bridge and died of serious injuries. Administration and anti-riots forces blocked all exit points at the city by parking mud-filled containers.

My heartfelt condolences go to the families of our two martyred PTI workers, Faisal Abbas Chaudhry from Lahore & Syed Ahmed Jan from Mardan as a result of Punjab police violence during our peaceful Azadi March. PTI will take full financial responsibility for their families pic.twitter.com/TY1XHbndiU — Asif Khan (@AsifKha099) May 26, 2022

Punjab capital Lahore turned into a battleground after the coalition government allegedly gave ‘a free hand’ to cops to stop the PTI marchers from participating in the Azadi March called by the PTI chief in a flex of muscle.

Five ‘PTI workers’ dead, 18 security ... 10:30 AM | 26 May, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Clashes erupted in multiple cities after PTI chairman Imran Khan launched his long march reportedly ...

Meanwhile, agitators threw stones at police parties in retaliation, and dozens of PTI workers were detained during the early hours of the Azadi March.