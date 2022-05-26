PTI takes full financial responsibility for slain workers' families
Web Desk
09:33 PM | 26 May, 2022
PTI takes full financial responsibility for slain workers' families
Source: Imran Khan_Instagram/@ptifamily_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Defiant politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Thursday said the family of slain PTI workers will be provided financial compensation.

Taking it to Twitter, the former PM who gave a six-day ultimatum to the incumbent government to announce the election date, condoled the deaths of deceased PTI workers.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of our two martyred PTI workers, Faisal Abbas Chaudhry from Lahore and Syed Ahmed Jan from Mardan as a result of Punjab police violence during our peaceful Azadi March,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

He added that the former ruling PTI will take full financial responsibility for their families.

Several political workers including a police constable succumbed to injuries amid clashes after authorities blocked roads leading to the capital, where Khan’s party was planning to hold a major rally to demand the removal of the government and snap polls.

Faisal Abbas, a former PTI councilor, reportedly fell from the bridge and died of serious injuries. Administration and anti-riots forces blocked all exit points at the city by parking mud-filled containers.

Punjab capital Lahore turned into a battleground after the coalition government allegedly gave ‘a free hand’ to cops to stop the PTI marchers from participating in the Azadi March called by the PTI chief in a flex of muscle.

Five ‘PTI workers’ dead, 18 security ... 10:30 AM | 26 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Clashes erupted in multiple cities after PTI chairman Imran Khan launched his long march reportedly ...

Meanwhile, agitators threw stones at police parties in retaliation, and dozens of PTI workers were detained during the early hours of the Azadi March.

PM Shehbaz hails security forces for protecting ... 08:28 PM | 26 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday meets law enforcement personnel, who were deployed in the ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz hails security forces for protecting ...
08:28 PM | 26 May, 2022
Punjab announces summer vacations for schools
08:04 PM | 26 May, 2022
Armed robbers rape teenage girl in front of ...
07:44 PM | 26 May, 2022
No-trust motion against Balochistan CM Bizenjo ...
06:54 PM | 26 May, 2022
Azfar Ahsan receives Global Visionary Award
06:38 PM | 26 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz rejects Imran's demand for early ...
06:15 PM | 26 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram
06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr