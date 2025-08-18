Fatima Fertiliser Ignites Patriotic Fervour with ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’ Milli Naghma Competition

LAHORE – In a heartfelt celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Fatima Fertilizer brought together the power of music and national pride through its first-ever ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’ Milli Naghma Competition, held in Islamabad.

The campaign invited individuals from across the country to record and share their renditions of classic patriotic songs on TikTok using the hashtag #DilSeSarsabz.

From hundreds of digital entries, ten finalists were shortlisted to perform live in front of a distinguished jury panel at the grand event. The legendary singer and music producer Haroon Rashid joined as a juror, lending his expert judgment to select the top three winners.

The event was attended by senior leadership of Fatima Fertilizer, including Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales, and Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer, who lauded the participants and shared their thoughts on the campaign’s success.

The first prize was awarded to Tahir Ali Khan from Chakwal for an emotionally moving performance, the second prize winner was Shumaila Fareedon from Islamabad, and Mehtab Ali Talpur from Khairpur secured the third position. In addition, the top three most engaging TikTok entries received exciting surprise gifts, recognising their digital creativity and audience engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertiliser, said, “With ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’, we aimed to create a platform where the voices of young Pakistanis could echo their love for the country. The overwhelming response we received shows that the spirit of patriotism is very much alive, and through music and digital platforms, it can inspire a whole new generation.”

Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer of Fatima Fertiliser, added, “As a proud Pakistani brand, Fatima Fertiliser is committed to nurturing not only our lands but also the patriotic spirit of our people. ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’ was not just a competition; it was a celebration of identity, unity, and pride.”

Fatima Fertiliser’s initiative has set a new benchmark for Independence Day celebrations by blending traditional patriotic expression with the digital enthusiasm of today’s youth. ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’ proves that the future of patriotism lies in meaningful, creative engagement, and this campaign proudly led the way.