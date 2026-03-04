Pia Granted Permission For Two Daily Flights To Uae

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is currently operating one daily flight to Dubai and one to Abu Dhabi.

PIA sources added that flights to Riyadh and Madinah are continuing as per schedule.

However, flights to Dammam have been temporarily suspended following a missile attack on Bahrain, though they are expected to resume soon.

Reports further stated that flights to Saudi Arabia are currently routed over the Arabian Sea via Yemen, while flights to Europe and Canada are operating through the Wakhan Corridor in Afghanistan and via Tajikistan.

