Outage hits banking apps, websites amid Iran-US tensions

ABU DHABI – Users across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reported disruptions in banking services, with several customers complaining that the mobile apps and websites of multiple banks are currently down.

This has led to difficulties in online banking and financial transactions. The development comes as the Gulf country facing missile and drone attacks from Iran that has launched counterstrike in response to the US and Israel attack.

Reports said the issue has been reported in various parts of the country, prompting bank officials to quickly address and resolve the problem.

The situation has created significant challenges, especially for customers relying on online transactions and app-based payments.

Several UAE banks have also faced interruptions to their phone and online banking services. Officials in Dubai stated that efforts to restore the banking system have been successful, though users experienced difficulties due to an IT system malfunction.

The cause of the disruption is believed to be linked to a fire at a data center, which is thought to have triggered the system outage.