Gold prices drop by Rs10,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in Pakistan for second consecutive day in line with downward trend in international market on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price decreased by Rs10,000 to reach Rs539,962.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs8,573, bringing the new rate to Rs462,930 in domestic market.

The precious commodity also recorded a dip in international bullion market where per ounce rate plunged by $100 to reach $5,172.

Unlike the gold, the rates of per tola silver increased by Rs100 to Rs9,004 from Rs8,904, while that of 10 grams silver rose by Rs86 to Rs7,719 from Rs7,633.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold decreased by Rs13,900 and was sold at Rs549,962. The price of 10-gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs11,917 to Rs471,503.

Meanwhile, the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 2.52 per kg.

The OGRA has set the price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder at Rs 2,664 for March, and a notification of the new prices has been issued.

LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) is widely used in Pakistani households for cooking. Its prices are regulated by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which reviews and adjusts rates monthly based on global LPG prices, supply, and currency fluctuations.

Small reductions, like the current Rs 2.52 drop, provide some relief to consumers amid rising living costs.