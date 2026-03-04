Toyota Corolla, Yaris prices about to go up in Pakistan amid Global Hike?

KARACHI – Prices of widely popular Toyota Corolla surged dramatically in Japan, climbing by nearly 40% over last decade, an increase far beyond general wage growth, which has only risen around 10%, and Pakistanis are concerned whether they will also bore brunt on these cars.

The implications of global price hike could extend beyond Japan’s borders. As per unofficial word in local auto market, price pressures may eventually reach Pakistan, where Toyota cars remains one of the most sought-after vehicles along with Suzuki and Honda.

With import duties, currency fluctuations, and local inflation already straining consumer budgets, Pakistani buyers may soon face higher prices for the beloved sedan.

This could spell trouble for affordability in an auto market already grappling with economic challenges. While Corolla is known for its reliability and strong resale value, escalating costs might push it out of reach for many middle-class consumers. Car enthusiasts and everyday buyers alike are watching closely to see whether local distributors will adjust pricing strategies or introduce financial incentives to ease the burden.

Current Corolla price in Pakistan

Model Price Filer Fee Non-Filer Fee Corolla X ALTIS MT 1.6 6,119,000 122,380 367,140 Corolla X ALTIS CVT 1.6L 6,719,000 134,380 403,140 Corolla X ALTIS CVT 1.8L 7,049,000 211,470 634,410 Corolla X ALTIS GRANDE CVT-i 1.8 (Beige Interior) 7,689,000 230,670 692,010 Corolla X ALTIS GRANDE CVT-i 1.8 (Black Interior) 7,729,000 231,870 695,610 Corolla X ALTIS CVT 1.6L Special Edition 7,359,000 147,180 441,540

Global trends in production expenses and currency shifts are unlikely to reverse quickly. Unless conditions improve, buyers in Pakistan may need to explore financing options or postpone purchases in hopes of future price stabilization.