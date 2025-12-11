Toyota Corolla debuts with Hybrid Power and Digital Cockpit

TOKYO – Japanese automaker Toyota officially unveiled its updated Corolla sedan, developed in collaboration with FAW. The refreshed model made its debut at this week’s Guangzhou Motor Show, showing bold design upgrades, advanced digital features, and improved hybrid powertrain options.

Corolla features dramatically redesigned front fascia inspired by Toyota’s latest Camry and Prius models, giving it a sharper, more premium, and dynamic appearance. While the rear design remains largely familiar, retaining the dark-tinted taillights, the overall body size has been slightly increased to offer a more commanding road presence.

The transformation is even more striking. Toyota has replaced the traditional analog instrument cluster with a sleek 8.8-inch digital display, paired with a new 12.9-inch high-resolution infotainment screen, creating a fully modernized driver cockpit.

In a notable shift, Toyota is also bringing its advanced Toyota Pilot driver-assistance suite to even the base models, signaling a push toward making safety and technology features standard across the lineup.

Under the hood, the updated Corolla comes equipped with a modern engine paired with a hybrid system generating 98 horsepower. The model is expected to go on sale in China later this month, with pricing details to be announced closer to launch.

Industry experts suggest that the China-built new Corolla could significantly influence Toyota’s strategy in Pakistan. With Toyota ramping up hybrid component production across the region in China, local assembly of the Corolla Hybrid in Pakistan may become more feasible and cost-effective.

Increased availability of hybrid components may also help reduce costs for consumers and pave the way for more sophisticated vehicles in the Pakistani market.