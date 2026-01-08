UOL accused by deceased student Awais Sultan’s family of withholding investigation report

LAHORE – Family of University of Lahore (UOL) student is seeking answers after death of Awais Sultan, the ill-fated student who fell from the fourth floor of a university building under circumstances currently being investigated as a possible suicide.

Awais sustained critical injuries after the fall and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries. The incident caused panic on university campus, and police launched an investigation to determine whether fall was accidental or intentional.

Sohaib Sultan, the brother of Awais, lamented UOL administration for failing to provide promised investigation report. According to Sohaib, the administration assured him on December 27 that the report would be delivered within two days, but it has not been released. He termed delay as “injustice” and alleged that the university had selected probe committee members to suit its own interests.

Sohaib also said that, although administration informed SSP office that two family representatives would be included in the investigation, none were allowed to participate. He further noted that the forensic analysis of his brother’s mobile phone remains incomplete.

The family members claimed that police refused to register a complaint against a university teacher when the family approached them. University Registrar Ali Aslam promised that the investigation report would be presented soon, but the report has not been delivered.

Social media reports show that clip showing university staff and security personnel near the site of the fall is circulating online. University of Lahore is yet to respond to the incident. The case raised concerns about transparency in the handling of the investigation and the university’s response to student safety issues.