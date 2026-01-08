Field Marshal reviews Advanced Training, Combat Readiness during Lahore Garrison Visit: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir praised unmatched Combat Readiness in Lahore Garrison Visit, ISPR said Thursday.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir made a high-profile visit to Lahore Garrison, where he received an extensive briefing on the formation’s operational preparedness, rigorous training standards, and cutting-edge initiatives to elevate combat efficiency.

He witnessed specialized field training exercise featuring the latest technologies, underscoring the Army’s focus on innovation and its readiness to dominate the future battlefield. He also inspected state-of-the-art sports and recreational facilities, stressing their vital role in keeping troops physically fit, motivated, and battle-ready.

The visit extended to High Care Center at CMH Lahore, where Army Chief lauded medical staff and administration for creating a fully equipped, world-class healthcare facility for soldiers.

Field Marshal Munir reiterated Pakistan Army’s zero-tolerance stance against any threats to national security, affirming the institution’s unwavering commitment to tackle challenges with professionalism, precision, and determination. He highlighted the Armed Forces’ steadfast mission to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internal stability while fostering discipline, excellence, and selfless service.

Upon arrival, he was ceremoniously received by the Commander of Lahore Corps, marking a visit that sent a clear message of strength, vigilance, and resolve.