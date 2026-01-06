LIVE: DG ISPR Calls 2025 ‘Landmark Year in Pakistan’s fight against Terrorism’

ISLAMABAD – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, is addressing a press conference on Tuesday to provide an update on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations over the past year.

DG ISPR Press Conference

At start, the military’s spokesperson emphasized that the briefing was focused exclusively on counter-terrorism, describing terrorism as the “most serious threat” currently facing the country.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry referred to 2025 as a “landmark and pivotal year” in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, highlighting the progress made in strengthening national security and tackling extremist threats.

Sharing insights in key presser, ISPR chief said over 75 thousand counter terrorism operations were conducted while over 1200 security personnel embraced martyrdom in 2025. More than 50,000 operations were conducted in Balochistan alone while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan.

He said KP bore the brunt of most terror attacks last year. 2597 hardcore militants were gunned down during these counter terrorism measures.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW…