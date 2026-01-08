Parents shocked as newborn swapped at Private Baby Care Center in Quetta

QUETTA – A disturbing incident of baby swap was reported from Balochistan’s capital Quetta, which turned into a nightmare for Nizamuddin and his family when their newborn son was allegedly swapped for a girl.

The horrifying incident occurred after the newborn was sent to a private nursery due to lack of space at Civil Hospital Quetta’s special care unit. According to Nizamuddin, the staff not only tried to hand them a girl instead of their son but also allegedly altered official records, changing the baby’s gender from “M” to “F.”

“Our joy turned into shock and agony,” the parents said, saying they felt like someone had stolen our child.”

The family also claims that CCTV footage from the nursery has mysteriously vanished, and witnesses say that the center had previously handed over a deceased baby to another family, raising questions about a potential pattern of malpractice.

Amid outrage, two nursery staff members have been arrested and launched full investigation. DNA tests have been ordered to determine the baby’s true identity, while Balochistan Health Department directed Health Care Commission to probe every aspect of the case.

Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar warned that no one involved in such alleged illegal practices would escape punishment. “Justice will be served, and those responsible will face the full force of the law,” he said.

The shocking case has left the city in disbelief, as questions swirl about safety and accountability in private newborn care facilities.