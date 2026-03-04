Us Defense Secretary Confident Of Total Control Of Iranian Skies As Death Toll Mounts

WASHINGTON / TEHRAN — US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States holds what he described as a virtually limitless arsenal of 500-, 1,000-, and 2,000-pound precision bombs, and warned they are ready to fall on Iran in waves.

Within days, Hegseth claimed, American and Israeli forces will seize complete control of Iranian airspace, creating what he called “uncontested skies.” Once that happens, he said, American and Israeli aircraft will operate around the clock, “day and night”, hunting missile sites, crippling defense industries, and targeting Iranian military leaders.

“Iran will look up and see us every minute of every day, Hegseth warned, calling it unrelenting aerial campaign that would continue until Washington decides it is over. “Death and destruction from the sky. All day long.”

Hegseth announced that American forces killed alleged leader of Iranian unit accused of plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Defense Secretary made clear that this is no limited engagement. He said US pilots have been granted maximum operational authority directly from the president, with rules of engagement designed to “unleash American power, not shackle it.”

He termed current offensive as seven times more intense than Israel’s previous June operation against Iran, warning that even larger waves of strikes are imminent. Once air superiority is locked in, heavy precision-guided bombs will begin falling in sustained barrages.

Despite concerns about depleting stockpiles amid rising tensions with China, Hegseth insisted U.S. reserves of stand-off missiles and Patriot systems remain “extremely strong.”

The war’s human toll is mounting at staggering speed. In just five days of fighting since the bombardment began, more than 870 people have reportedly been killed, with Iranian state media placing the number above 1,000. Most casualties are inside Iran, but the violence has spilled across the Middle East.

Deadly strikes have struck Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Lebanon, raising fears of a regional inferno.