Pm Shehbaz Calls Lebanese Counterpart To Express Solidarity Against Israeli Aggression

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to express Pakistan’s solidarity against Israeli aggression.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that during the telephone conversation with Nawaf Salam, he strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Lebanese people.

Referring to the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Lebanon, he assured the Lebanese leadership of Pakistan’s full support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and regional integrity and offered to play a constructive role in efforts to restore peace.

The statement added that both leaders also discussed the recent regional tensions following Israel’s attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes on brotherly Gulf countries. They agreed on the urgent need to reduce tensions and restore peace in the region.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan for expressing solidarity with Lebanon during this difficult time.