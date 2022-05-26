Pakistan fail to qualify for Hockey World Cup after beaten by Japan

Web Desk
10:49 PM | 26 May, 2022
Pakistan fail to qualify for Hockey World Cup after beaten by Japan
JAKARTA – Green Shirts’ hopes to play in Hockey World Cup were dashed after they suffered a big blow at the hands of Japan in Pool A match at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday.

Undefeated Japan started the game aggressively and Ryoma Ooka netted the ball in the 14th minute to take 1-0 lead for his squad. Ikumi Saeki then scored in the very next minute to finish the first quarter with a lead of 2-0.

Team Pakistan, who is the four-time world champion, attempted to counter-attack in the early second quarter and managed to score a goal in the 23rd minute. Yosuke Morita then netted in the 27th minute to advance with 3-0.

Pakistan made a comeback at last minute to go in the second quarter. Mubashir Ali made the most of the penalty corner and handed a comprehensive goal to his team. In the 23rd minute of the second quarter, national player Ijaz Ahmed scored a goal.

Both sides later attempted to net but failed while two goals from Pakistan were disallowed as Men in Green fought back.

Meanwhile, India defeated host Indonesia with a huge 16-0 margin as it edges out Pakistan on goal difference from Asia Cup and from Hockey World Cup.

Pakistan earlier smashed Indonesia 13-0, while scoring a late equalizer to draw 1-1 with archrival India.

The ongoing Asia Hockey Cup is the qualifier for the next hockey world cup which will be held in India next year.

South Korea, Malaysia, and Japan are the three squads to have sealed the FIH World Cup 2023 berths via the ongoing event.

