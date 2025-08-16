Taxpayers in Punjab to receive property challans through App-Based System

LAHORE – Punjab Excise Department transformed way property tax challans are delivered, ending old-school manual methods and replacing them with digital system powered by mobile app.

Under new system, every constable and inspector delivering challans must capture photographic proof, along with taxpayer’s property ID, PIN code, delivery time, date, and even GPS location.

All of this data is instantly uploaded to the central system, where it flashes live on dashboards of the head office and directors, ensuring ironclad transparency and real-time monitoring.

The scale of initiative is massive as Punjab has 2.45 million taxable properties, including 850,000 in provincial capital Lahore. Already, more than 400,000 notices have been dispatched across the province, 125,000 of them in Lahore alone.

Excise officials say this bold digital leap will not only tighten accountability but also revolutionize tax collection, leaving no room for loopholes or excuses.