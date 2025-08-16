Pakistan Navy’s third Hangor class submarine launched in China

RAWALPINDI – The launch ceremony of the third Hangor class submarine PNSM Mangro of the Pakistan Navy was held in China.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Project-2 Vice Admiral Abdul Samad was the guest of honor at the ceremony. The launching ceremony was attended by top officials of Pakistan and China.

Vice Admiral Abdul Samad emphasized that the Pakistan Navy is committed to protecting national interests by promoting a safe and shared environment.

Hangor class submarines will play an important role in maintaining power and peace and stability in the region, he said.

This project will definitely add a new dimension to Pak -China friendship, the vice admiral added.

Government of Pakistan signed an agreement to acquire eight Hangur class submarines with China.

Under the agreement, four submarines will be constructed in China and four at Karachi Shipyard under transfer of technology agreement.

These submarines will be equipped with sophisticated weapons and sensors that will target far goals.