Samia Hijab is looking for ‘Rich Boyfriend,’ and people are calling her ‘Gold digger’

TikTok star and social media influencer Samiya Hijab has once again raised eyebrows, this time with her statement that sent shockwaves across the internet. In her latest viral video, Samiya openly said that she is looking for a wealthy boyfriend, one who can offer her financial support.

In the video, Samiya can be heard saying: “I’m managing my finances myself for now, but I’m seriously looking for a boyfriend. I’ve been single for three months, and living in Dubai without a boyfriend is very difficult for girls. I really need a boyfriend. If anyone is interested, please contact me. Generous men spend on women.”

Within minutes, the clip exploded across social platforms, igniting intense debate and outrage. Social media users lashed out fiercely, accusing Samiya of promoting immoral expectations and materialistic attitudes.

One user said “no one will spend money on you for free, men expect illicit relationships in return. Another commented that Samia needed “proper morals and principles.” Others called her attitude open vulgarity, calling cheap thinking.

As the outrage grew, online critics resurfaced her previous scandals. Samiya had earlier made headlines after filing a case against her former fiancé for harassment and death threats. Islamabad Police swiftly arrested Hassan Zahid and registered multiple charges. Later, Samia confirmed that she had forgiven him and that they had reconciled.

Alongside the boyfriend controversy, another old video of Samia, featuring well-known YouTuber Rajab Butt—began circulating again. In the clip.