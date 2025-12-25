Pakistani Mother, and Daughter duo make history graduating together at GCUF

LAHORE – Pakistani mother and daughter achieved what only few can dream of, as the duo got their degrees together in front of family, friends, and university officials, Independent Urdu reported.

Dr. Saadia Wahid got her Ph.D. in English Literature, while her daughter Widad completed her BS in Psychology, securing the top position in her class and a gold medal for outstanding academic performance.

Widad Wahid termed graduation day unforgettable, especially because her grandfather was present, creating a rare three-generation celebration of achievement. She revealed that most classmates and even teachers didn’t know her mother was pursuing a doctorate at same time, a secret she carefully maintained to avoid any perception of favoritism.

Currently pursuing her Masters at Punjab University, Wedad plans to practice professionally as a psychologist. She credited her mother for constant guidance, saying, “Even though our fields are different, my mother’s support, advice, and encouragement were invaluable throughout my studies.” She added that children should support their parents just as parents support them.

Dr. Saadia also termed this journey not so easy as it looks. Balancing home chores, work, children’s education, and Ph.D. research is hard nut to crack, she said. Yet, with the unwavering support of her family, supervisors, and university faculty, she completed her thesis and defended it successfully.

The convocation became a historic moment not just for the mother-daughter duo, but for their entire family and the university, celebrating determination, education, and generational achievement all at once.