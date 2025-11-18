Rajab Butt, Samiya Hijab’s ‘inappropriate’ TikTok live session draws backlash

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber and influencer Rajab Butt, known for his controversial online presence, has once again landed in hot water, this time for a live session with fellow influencer Samiya Hijab.

Rajab, who has been living in the UK for some time after multiple legal cases were filed against him in Pakistan, has been making content from there. Samiya Hijab, on the other hand, gained fame when she filed an abduction case against her ex-fiancé, a situation that later ended in an out-of-court settlement, leading to significant public criticism. Currently based in Dubai, Samiya continues to create content online, often defending her bold fashion choices despite backlash.

In a recent interview, Samiya Hijab referenced Rajab Butt, drawing a parallel between the way the public treated him and the way they treated her, suggesting that both had faced similar treatment.

Things took a turn when Rajab Butt and she held a live session on TikTok, where their “inappropriate conversation” quickly went viral.

During the live stream, Rajab made lewd comments about Samiya’s body, which she responded to in a casual manner. Rajab praised Samiya’s body shape, calling it beautiful, to which Samiya joked about her belly, stating that she wanted to work out to reduce it. She added that people had already seen her belly as she often wore tight clothes. Rajab responded by claiming that people didn’t notice her belly, but rather the rest of her body.

The clip, once shared on social media, quickly sparked outrage. Many users condemned the conversation as “inappropriate,” “unethical,” and criticized the content as “cheap.”

One user wrote, “These are shameless people, making disgusting comments about a woman’s body.”

Another criticized Rajab for disrespecting his wife, stating, “He doesn’t care about his wife, he’s just enjoying here.” Others called the content “very cheap.”