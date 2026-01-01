Wasim Akram urges Pakistanis to adopt healthy eating habits

The former captain of the national cricket team and world-renowned bowler, famously known as the “Sultan of Swing,” has advised Pakistanis on the arrival of the New Year to stop eating like animals.

The Sultan of Swing released a video message on social media in which he extended New Year 2026 greetings to his fans and all Pakistanis.

In his video message, Wasim Akram warned that the diabetes rate in Pakistan has reached 33 percent, which means that nearly a quarter of the nation is affected by this disease.

He advised Pakistanis to get their blood sugar levels checked, consult qualified doctors, and stop going to quacks and traditional healers.