CM Maryam inaugurates new Wagah Border arena, seating capacity expanded to 25,000

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has inaugurated the newly constructed arena at the Wagah Border in Lahore.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, the Lahore Corps Commander, provincial ministers, and senior bureaucracy were also present at the event.

A special inauguration ceremony for the arena, built at the Joint Check Post Wagah under the auspices of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), was held. In the new arena, the seating capacity for spectators has been increased from 7,500 to 25,000.

In addition to the expansion of the arena, new constructions have also been carried out at the Joint Check Post Wagah. These include a theme park featuring a railway station model, military equipment, and a martyrs’ memorial to reflect the partition of the Subcontinent.

A Pakistan Museum showcasing the country’s history and culture from the independence movement to the present day has also been built within the arena. Additional offices, barracks for Punjab Rangers personnel, prayer areas for worshippers, and food courts have also been added.

A large car parking area has been developed, and an Alamgiri-style gate inspired by the Lahore Fort has been installed at Bab-e-Azadi.

Moreover, the national flag installed at the Joint Check Post Wagah was previously 115 meters high and is now flying at a height of 139 meters, making it the seventh tallest flag in Asia and the tallest in South Asia.