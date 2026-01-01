Samiya Hijab comes under fire over new ‘Kissing’ viral video

KARACHI – Pakistani social media influencer Samiya Hijab continues to remain in bad light, as she did it again, this time on New Year, leaving fans stunned.

A new clip surfaced online, showing the viral sensation having fun time in a car with a female friend, oozing flamboyance and passing on chic vibes, but it sparked backfire as the clip garnered all the unwanted attention.

Me and My Best Sister Friend Forever entering 2026 with new hair and whole baddie energy, she said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hijab (@_samiyashianz_)

Samiya Hijab celebrated New Year’s night in Dubai with her close friend. She admitted that she chose a baddie look for New Year’s Eve and doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

Pakistani TikTok star Samiya Hijab’s name comes among top searches in Pakistan as her alleged obscene clips were all over internet, prompting her to clear air on the matter.

Earlier, she made headlines as she took to social media to clear air amid widespread outrage after her leaks kept fans on their toes. The controversial clip quickly went viral, igniting intense debates about privacy and vulnerability of social media personalities.

In her clip, the content creator said her character is being intentionally maligned to dent her reputation. She also accused her ex-boyfriend of playing key role in video’s release, claiming that it was a personal act of revenge.

Amid Samiya’s denial and accusations, the authenticity of the video remains uncertain, leaving many to question its origin. The controversy has sparked widespread public discussion about the risks influencers face online, especially with the rise of AI-generated content.