Hakim Shehzad back in spotlight amid reports of fifth marriage with 9th class student

MULTAN – Hakim Shehzad, also known as “Loha Paar,” has reportedly married a ninth-grade student, marking what is said to be his fifth marriage.

The development has again placed him in the spotlight, particularly on social media.

Hakim Shehzad had earlier gained attention after marrying Dania Shah, the former wife of late television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Reports indicated that the couple also has a son together.

Reports said that Hakim Shehzad has been in the news multiple times in the past due to his marriages. It is reported that he has been married five times in total. His first wife has passed away, while he is currently said to have four wives.

Following the circulation of photos and information on social media, users began debating the issue online. Some people criticized the reported marriage to a young student, while others raised questions about the legal and social aspects of the matter.

So far, no official response or statement has been issued by Hakim Shehzad regarding the reports.