Punjab Market Timings revised to shut at 8 PM from June 2

LAHORE – Eid ul Azha relaxation comes to an end as Government of Punjab decided to strictly re-implement restricted market timings across the region. Under energy conservation drive, the temporary relaxation offered to markets and restaurants will end on June 1, after which all commercial activities will return to the officially designated schedule.

From June 2, markets and shopping centers across Punjab will resume operations under the previous timing restrictions. The special Eid-related relaxation will be completely withdrawn, and authorities are expected to ensure strict enforcement of the new order.

Under the revised schedule all markets will be closed by 8:00 PM, Restaurants, wedding halls, and food outlets will be allowed to operate only until 10:00 PM while However, gyms, indoor sports facilities, the IT sector, and call centers will remain exempt from these restrictions.

Officials stated that this decision is part of a broader policy aimed at reducing electricity consumption and preventing energy wastage amid rising demand. The government emphasized that the move is intended to ease pressure on energy resources and ensure more efficient usage across the province.

Meanwhile, business communities are actively discussing the potential impact of the decision, while the administration has made it clear that compliance will be closely monitored and violations will not be tolerated.

Punjab government had already given traders some breathing space by extending the relaxation in market closing hours until June 2. Before this, under an energy-saving plan introduced due to the global fuel crisis, markets were required to shut by 8 PM. However, after requests from the business community, the government eased the restrictions temporarily and allowed some flexibility until June 1.

This situation was not just limited to Punjab, it was also followed in other parts of the country, including Islamabad.

Now, the Islamabad district administration has ended that extension. From June 2 onwards, markets, shops, and shopping malls in the federal capital will once again have to strictly close at 8 PM, returning to the earlier rule.

In April this year, Pakistan announced early closing times for markets and shopping malls across most of the country as rising fuel prices, driven by tensions in the Middle East, force urgent energy-saving measures. Under previous plan, all markets, shopping centres, departmental stores, and retail outlets will close by 8 PM from April 7 in all provinces except Sindh.

The move comes amid sharp rise in global fuel prices caused by ongoing regional conflict, which has disrupted oil supplies. Petrol and diesel prices recently saw significant spikes before partial relief measures were introduced through reduced petroleum levies.