E-challan system for lane violations on Sharea Faisal from June 1

KARACHI – The Karachi Traffic Police have announced that an e-challan system for lane violations on Sharea Faisal will start from June 1.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, drivers who do not follow lane rules on this major road will receive e-challans.

Citizens have been advised to strictly follow lane discipline while driving. All vehicles must stay in their designated lanes, including motorcycles, buses, and cars.

This step is part of a new traffic management plan introduced by DIG Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah. The plan aims to improve traffic flow by enforcing proper lane usage through existing surveillance cameras.

Initially, the system will be implemented on Sharea Faisal, where the required infrastructure is already available.

Under the new rules, motorcycles, buses, rickshaws, and other light transport vehicles will use the two left lanes. The remaining lanes will be reserved for faster vehicles such as cars and double-cabin vehicles.

Violations will be detected through cameras, and e-challans will be issued automatically. Fines have been set based on vehicle type, with motorbikes and rickshaws fined Rs2,500, and buses Rs7,500.