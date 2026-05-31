3 Lesco employees suspended after Khawaja Asif’s Rs80,000 transformer complaint

LAHORE – Three employees of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), including two linemen and a line superintendent, have been suspended following a social media complaint by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif regarding alleged irregularities in the replacement of a village transformer.

According to the Executive Engineer (XEN) of Phool Nagar Division, Line Superintendent Muhammad Hussain, Lineman Shaukat and Lineman Falak Sher were suspended pending an inquiry into the matter.

The XEN stated that after a 200-kilowatt transformer burned out, LESCO staff were attempting to install a 100-kilowatt replacement transformer. However, villagers and a coordinator associated with Khawaja Asif allegedly stopped the installation process.

He further said that he personally visited Chak 27 village and found no evidence that any money had been paid to LESCO employees.

The development follows a social media post by Khawaja Asif, who claimed that a transformer in his employee’s village was replaced after villagers paid Rs80,000, alleging that the payment was made without an official receipt.

Meanwhile, LESCO sources maintained that the money was reportedly collected by a private individual named Shabbir, who has no affiliation with the power utility.

According to the sources, a high-level investigation is underway following the minister’s complaint. On the instructions of the LESCO chief executive, the utility’s Director of Surveillance and Inspection has launched an inquiry into the matter.