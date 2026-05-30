Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 May 2026

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan remained largely stable on May 30, 2026 due to public holiday. US Dollar was recorded at Rs278.80 (buying) and Rs279.65 (selling), maintaining its strong position in the local currency market.
Currency Rates in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|278.8
|279.65
|Euro
|322.87
|328.89
|British Pound Sterling
|374.08
|379.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|75.55
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|73.85
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|196.82
|202.68
|Bahrain Dinar
|731
|741.75
|Canadian Dollar
|200.71
|205.65
|China Yuan
|40.05
|41.15
|Danish Krone
|43.35
|43.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.03
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|2.5
|2.75
|Japanese Yen
|1.74
|1.84
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|878.7
|889.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|65.25
|66.35
|New Zealand Dollar
|161.57
|164.85
|Norwegian Krone
|27.75
|28.05
|Omani Riyal
|720.38
|731.25
|Qatari Riyal
|74.24
|76.23
|Singapore Dollar
|216.03
|220.15
|Swedish Krona
|30.35
|30.65
|Swiss Franc
|352.78
|356.68
|Thai Baht
|8.55
|8.75
Euro followed with buying and selling rates of Rs322.10 and Rs328.10, while the British Pound Sterling stayed higher at Rs372.91 for buying and Rs378.10 for selling, reflecting continued strength in European currencies.
In Gulf region currencies, UAE Dirham was traded at Rs75.75 (buying) and Rs76.80 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs73.95 and Rs74.80 respectively, showing stable movement in remittance-linked currencies.
Other international currencies also remained active in the market, with rates including the Australian Dollar at Rs196.82–202.68, Canadian Dollar at Rs200.71–205.65, and Chinese Yuan at Rs40.05–41.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72