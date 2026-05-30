Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 May 2026

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan remained largely stable on May 30, 2026 due to public holiday. US Dollar was recorded at Rs278.80 (buying) and Rs279.65 (selling), maintaining its strong position in the local currency market.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar 278.8 279.65 Euro 322.87 328.89 British Pound Sterling 374.08 379.1 U.A.E Dirham 75.55 76.55 Saudi Riyal 73.85 74.75 Australian Dollar 196.82 202.68 Bahrain Dinar 731 741.75 Canadian Dollar 200.71 205.65 China Yuan 40.05 41.15 Danish Krone 43.35 43.75 Hong Kong Dollar 35.03 36.03 Indian Rupee 2.5 2.75 Japanese Yen 1.74 1.84 Kuwaiti Dinar 878.7 889.25 Malaysian Ringgit 65.25 66.35 New Zealand Dollar 161.57 164.85 Norwegian Krone 27.75 28.05 Omani Riyal 720.38 731.25 Qatari Riyal 74.24 76.23 Singapore Dollar 216.03 220.15 Swedish Krona 30.35 30.65 Swiss Franc 352.78 356.68 Thai Baht 8.55 8.75

Euro followed with buying and selling rates of Rs322.10 and Rs328.10, while the British Pound Sterling stayed higher at Rs372.91 for buying and Rs378.10 for selling, reflecting continued strength in European currencies.

In Gulf region currencies, UAE Dirham was traded at Rs75.75 (buying) and Rs76.80 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs73.95 and Rs74.80 respectively, showing stable movement in remittance-linked currencies.

Other international currencies also remained active in the market, with rates including the Australian Dollar at Rs196.82–202.68, Canadian Dollar at Rs200.71–205.65, and Chinese Yuan at Rs40.05–41.15.