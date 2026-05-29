Pakistan, US agree to deepen cooperation in trade, security and investment talks

Pakistan and the United States have expressed satisfaction over positive progress in bilateral relations during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said both sides discussed regional and global developments and reviewed the overall direction of Pakistan-US relations, expressing satisfaction over recent positive momentum.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, while both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and other areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance collaboration in security and counterterrorism, reaffirming commitment to deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

On the occasion, Ishaq Dar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recently held meetings with investors in China and remains committed to attracting foreign investment.

He added that historic business-to-business agreements were signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to China, and Pakistan is working to provide a more investor-friendly environment for foreign investors.