7 killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in AJK

ISLAMABAD – At least seven people have been killed after a rickshaw fell into a deep ravine in the Haveli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the accident took place in the Khurshidabad area of Haveli District, where initially two people died on the spot and five others were injured.

Authorities said all five injured later succumbed to their wounds, raising the death toll to seven.

Following the tragic incident, Prime Minister of AJK Faisal Mumtaz Rathore announced a one-day mourning in Haveli district and has sought a detailed report of the accident.