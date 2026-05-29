Yango Ride Introduces Passenger Completed Account Badge to Strengthen Trust Between Drivers and Passengers

New in-app feature makes completed passenger profile visible to partner drivers, reducing uncertainty before the rides and enhancing trust

KATHMANDU — Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, is rolling out a completed passenger profile badge — a new feature that displays a passenger’s account status directly to partner drivers at the moment of order acceptance. The update marks the first time Yango Ride has made passenger profile a visible, shared signal of trust within the ride experience.

Turning a profile into a shared safety signal

When a passenger fully completes Yango Ride’s profile — which includes submitting their name and selfie — they receive a special badge that becomes visible to partner drivers reviewing an incoming ride request.

The feature addresses a specific pain point in ride-hailing: the moment a driver decides whether to accept an order. In situations that carry some uncertainty — late-night rides or in unfamiliar areas — drivers have historically had limited information about the passenger they are picking up. The special badge in Yango Ride gives partner drivers an immediate, app-level confirmation that the passenger’s profile has been completed and they provided necessary information.

Building trust in both directions

In early driver surveys, 40% more of partner drivers report feeling more confident accepting rides from passengers with a badge, particularly during night hours or in areas that require additional attention.

For passengers, profile badge is designed to be a straightforward process that unlocks a visible marker of credibility on the platform — and early signals suggest passengers are willing to complete it when they understand what it means for their ride experience.

“Trust is not a one-way street in ride-hailing — it runs between passengers and partner drivers, and both sides need it to feel safe. Making this badge visible gives partner drivers a clear, reliable signal at the exact moment it matters most: before they accept a ride. That changes the dynamic on the platform in a meaningful way,” says Santosh Pandey, Country Manager of Yango in Nepal.

The passenger profile badge is the latest addition to Yango Ride’s safety toolkit, which includes more than 25 in-app features available before, during, and after every ride — among them real-time route monitoring, driving style detection, SOS access, and route-sharing with trusted contacts.