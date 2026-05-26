Govt increases profit rates on National Savings and Sarwa Islamic schemes

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased profit rates on National Savings Schemes and Sarwa Islamic schemes, while keeping the rates unchanged for several other savings instruments, including Defence Savings Certificates, Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners Benefit Account, and Shuhada Family Welfare Account.

According to an official notification, the revised policy has been implemented from May 26, 2026. Under the new rates, returns on some schemes have been increased, whereas several others remain unchanged.

The notification stated that the Special Savings Certificate Account will now offer a profit rate of 11.6% annually for the first five profit payments, while the final profit rate will be 12.4% per annum.

Similarly, returns on Short Term Savings Certificates have also been revised. The new annual profit rates are set at 10.84% for three-month deposits, 10.58% for six-month deposits, and 11.23% for one-year deposits.

The Savings Account profit rate has been fixed at 10% annually. However, there has been no change in the profit rates of Defence Savings Certificates, Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners Benefit Account, and Shuhada Family Welfare Account, which will continue to offer 12% annual returns.

The notification further added that Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) and Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA) rates have also been increased. The one-year Islamic term account will now offer an expected return of 10.93%, while the five-year account will provide 11.16% annual profit.

It was also clarified that withholding tax and Zakat will continue to apply on all schemes in accordance with existing rules.