Hajj 2026 Sermon: Imam urges Ummah to ‘hold fast to Taqwa for Success in This Life and Hereafter’

Addressing the massive gathering during the Day of Arafah, he reminded believers of importance of faith, accountability before Allah, and preparation for the Day of Judgment, calling on Muslims to strengthen their devotion and remain steadfast in righteousness throughout their lives.

Hajj 2026 sermon delivered at Masjid Namira in Arafat, where Imam Sheikh Ali Abdul Rahman Al-Hudhaifi urged millions of pilgrims to hold firmly to taqwa, stressing that true success lies in both this life and the Hereafter.

Imam Al-Hudhaifi, addressing more than 1.8 million pilgrims, gathered on the plain of Arafat. Speaking as Imam of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, he opened his sermon with a powerful call to adopt taqwa (piety), stressing that it is the key to success in both this world and the Hereafter.

For years we prayed that he would be granted this honour, and today, 9 Dhul Hijjah 1447 H, he ascends the minbar of Masjid Namira to deliver the Khutbah of Hajj, following in the footsteps of the Prophet of Allah ﷺ ~Sheikh Ali Al Hudaify pic.twitter.com/WNhFhbObjv — KILIYA (@musa_kiliya) May 26, 2026

He reminded immense congregation that Allah alone is the ultimate truth, the One who gives life and will resurrect all humanity from their graves on the Day of Judgment. He warned of the terrifying reality of that Day, describing a time when even mothers will forget their children and children will forget their mothers, emphasizing the urgency of preparing for the afterlife. According to him, true preparation lies in belief in Tawheed, sincere worship of Allah alone, and complete rejection of shirk.

The sermon used Hajj as one of the key pillars of Islam, made obligatory by Allah SWT and linked to mission of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him), who was commanded to call humanity to pilgrimage. He stressed that pilgrims in Arafat are affirming monotheism and rejecting polytheism, and reminded the audience that in Arafat, Allah declared the completion of the religion and instructed believers to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW. He cautioned that making partners with Allah is a grave sin, comparable to falling from the sky.

Sheikh Al-Hudhaifi further reinforced core Islamic obligations, urging believers to establish prayer, give charity, observe fasting in Ramadan, and perform Hajj while maintaining constant awareness and fear of Allah. He explained that Allah’s divine laws include His support and protection for those who believe, while citing examples from the Quran of nations that lost divine blessings due to injustice and wrongdoing.

The sermon stressed patience, gratitude, and unity among Muslims. He said Allah SWT rewards the patient without measure and urged believers to remain thankful for divine blessings, fulfill their covenants, and uphold unity within the Muslim Ummah. He further stressed that Islam places no unbearable hardship on believers and called for mutual care and protection of communal harmony.

Providing practical guidance for the pilgrimage rituals, he referenced Quranic sequence of Hajj rites, instructing pilgrims to proceed from Arafat to Muzdalifah and then to Mina, while engaging continuously in supplication and remembrance of Allah. He described the supplication made on the Day of Arafah as the most virtuous of all prayers and prayed for the acceptance of pilgrims’ worship and their safe return to their homes.

Imam also highlighted spirit of brotherhood and discipline witnessed during Hajj, urging pilgrims to avoid pushing, crowding, and harming one another, and to respect the rights and comfort of fellow worshippers. He reminded them that after completing the core rites, pilgrims will continue with acts such as the stoning of the devil until the 13th of Dhul Hijjah, and must perform Tawaf before departure.