Fiza Ali under fire over Viral Dance Video with Husband at Kumar Sanu Concert

Pakistani actor-turned-TV host Fiza Ali has once again found herself at center of new controversy after her recent appearance at Kumar Sanu concert in London went viral online. The star, who is currently living between Pakistan and the UK with her husband Ejaz Khan, attended the musical event where what was meant to be a private, enjoyable evening quickly turned into a widely discussed online moment.

Clips circulating on social media show Fiza Ali in an unusually energetic mood, dancing and openly showering love toward her husband during the concert. She also shared parts of the evening on her own social media accounts, which further amplified the moment and pushed the videos to millions of viewers within a short span of time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murtaza Ali Shah (@murtazaviews)

However, the viral attention has come with a wave of criticism. While a section of users found her lively expressions entertaining and harmless, a large number of social media users criticised her behaviour, describing it as excessive and attention-grabbing. The backlash quickly intensified, turning the incident into a trending topic and sparking heated debate across platforms.

This is not first time Fiza Ali faced such public scrutiny. She garnered similar backlash after a clip from her morning show went viral online. In that episode, her husband Ejaz Khan made an unexpected appearance on her programme, where he playfully lifted her over his shoulder during a light-hearted segment.

The moment, which also featured their young daughter present in the studio reacting with amusement, spread widely on the internet and triggered mixed reactions from viewers.

Fiza Ali responded to criticism by saying that the viral clip had been misinterpreted and circulated without proper context, suggesting that the situation had been misunderstood when taken out of its original setting.