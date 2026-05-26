Eid Alert: Pakistan Air Force flags Offal Disposal near Airbases as major aviation hazard

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) issued public awareness message ahead of Eid al-Azha, urging citizens against improper disposal of sacrificial animal waste, warning that it could pose serious risks to aircraft operations.

A video message shared by Air Force said that dumping animal remains and waste in open areas can create hazardous conditions around populated zones and especially near airbases. Such practices, it noted, tend to attract large numbers of scavenging birds including kites, crows, and other species that feed on exposed waste.

The accumulation of birds in and around airbases makes safety concern for flight operations. The presence of birds near runways can interfere with critical phases of flight, particularly takeoff and landing, when aircraft are most vulnerable. PAF warned that bird strikes, where birds collide with aircraft, can result in serious damage to engines and other essential systems.

In severe cases, such incidents may threaten both aircraft integrity and human lives, making preventive measures essential.

PAF spokesperson said the Air Force, along with other relevant institutions, is urging the public to ensure proper disposal of animal remains during Eid. Citizens have been advised to place waste in sealed garbage bags and dispose of it only at designated locations in accordance with government guidelines.

The spokesperson added animal remains should be buried deeply to prevent them from attracting birds and creating potential safety or environmental hazards.