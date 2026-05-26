Pakistan receives third LNG shipment from Qatar as ship crosses Strait of Hormuz

KARACHI – Pakistan has received its third liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from Qatar, providing further support to the country’s strained energy supply chain.

According to officials, the LNG tanker “Fuwairat” safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and entered Pakistani waters before docking at the Engro LNG terminal, where it is expected to berth on May 26 or 27, 2026.

Energy officials confirmed that another LNG vessel is also expected to arrive within the next few days and will dock at the Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited terminal.

The latest shipment reflects Islamabad’s efforts to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies during rising summer energy demand and amid regional tensions affecting global shipping routes and energy markets.

The arrival of the “Fuwairat” marks the third consecutive LNG cargo from Qatar in less than two weeks. Earlier, the LNG carrier “Mehzam” delivered around 160,000 cubic meters of liquefied gas to the PGPL terminal 12 at Port Qasim on May 15.

Two days before that, another Q-Flex LNG vessel, “Al Kharaitiyat,” arrived at the Engro terminal on May 13.

Energy sector officials say the steady inflow of shipments highlights Pakistan’s reliance on long-term LNG agreements with Qatar, especially at a time when spot market prices remain volatile due to geopolitical uncertainty, shipping risks, and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.