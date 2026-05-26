Over 1.6 million pilgrims gather at Arafat for 2026 Hajj’s key ritual

More than 1.6 million Muslim pilgrims assembled on the Plain of Arafat on Tuesday to observe the most significant stage of the annual Hajj pilgrimage 2026, spending the day in prayer, reflection, and devotion.

From the early hours of the morning on the ninth day of Zilhajj, pilgrims made their way to Arafat, remaining within the sacred boundaries of the site until sunset. The gathering at Arafat is regarded as the spiritual peak of Hajj and holds deep religious importance for Muslims around the world.

Throughout the day, worshippers engaged in recitation of the Holy Quran, remembrance of Allah Almighty, and personal supplications. Many pilgrims continuously recited Talbiyah and Takbeer while seeking forgiveness in an atmosphere marked by humility and faith.

The Day of Arafat is observed one day before Eidul Azha and commemorates the location where Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered one of his final sermons during the last year of his life.

At noon, the annual Arafah sermon was delivered to pilgrims, offering religious guidance and highlighting the significance of the occasion. Pilgrims later performed the Zuhr and Asr prayers together in accordance with Islamic tradition.

After sunset, pilgrims began leaving Arafat for Muzdalifah, where they were expected to combine Maghrib and Isha prayers before spending the night outdoors in worship and rest ahead of the next Hajj rituals, including the symbolic stoning ceremony.

Saudi health authorities remained on alert as temperatures climbed above 45 degrees Celsius, advising pilgrims to drink plenty of water and limit direct exposure to the sun during the day.