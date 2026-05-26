Us Launches Fresh Strikes In Iran Despite Ceasefire Amid Diplomatic Efforts

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces carried out airstrikes in southern Iran, targeting drone-launching facilities and Iranian boats allegedly involved in laying naval mines.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were conducted as defensive actions aimed at protecting U.S. forces during the ongoing ceasefire period.

The command stated that American troops would continue to exercise restraint while ensuring the safety of their personnel. Iranian media later reported that the situation in Bandar Abbas remained under control and there was no immediate cause for concern.

Following the latest attacks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and would continue to do so “one way or another.”

He added that negotiations over the terms of a possible agreement with Iran could take several more days, as discussions on specific clauses were still underway. Rubio also confirmed that talks involving Iran were taking place in Qatar.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump appeared to soften his position regarding Iran’s enriched uranium.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the material could either be handed over to the United States for disposal or destroyed at its current location, or another mutually acceptable site, in coordination with Iran.

Trump added that the entire process would be monitored by a nuclear oversight authority or a similar organization.

Earlier, he claimed Iran was prepared to transfer its damaged enriched uranium stockpile to the United States as part of efforts to finalize an agreement aimed at ending the conflict and preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.