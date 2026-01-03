1.3kg bladder stone removed from man after years of silent suffering

Doctors in China successfully removed a 1.3-kilogram bladder stone from a man after he suffered severe urinary problems for years.

According to foreign media reports, a farmer from Longtang town in China’s Guangdong province had been experiencing difficulty urinating for the past three years. At times, he had to change his body position to relieve himself, while the pain and discomfort would occasionally become unbearable.

Initially, the man, identified as Chen, ignored the symptoms, assuming they were related to a common prostate issue. He did not want to take time off from farm work and believed medication would control the pain. However, his condition gradually worsened. He became afraid of traveling far from home due to sudden urges to urinate and was forced to wake up several times during the night because of the discomfort.

Eventually, after repeated insistence from his family, he agreed to visit a hospital. Medical examinations revealed that a massive stone in his bladder was blocking the passage of urine almost completely.

According to Lin Yuan, Deputy Chief Physician of the Urology Department, the bladder stone measured 10 centimeters wide, 13 centimeters long, and weighed nearly 1.3 kilograms.

X-rays of the patient’s lower body showed that the enormous stone occupied most of the bladder. Doctors warned that the constant pressure on the bladder walls could have become life-threatening if left untreated.