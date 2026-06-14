Massive corruption worth Rs20b reported in Labour Department: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI – Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that corruption worth over Rs20 billion has taken place in his department, adding that the government is resisting pressure and is determined to bring the culprits to justice.

Addressing the All Pakistan Women Workers Conference at the Karachi Arts Council, Ghani said the government has officially recognized home-based workers. He also shared a personal note, saying he himself had once been dismissed from an institution.

He highlighted the role of women in society, recalling that his grandmother ran a small shop and supported the education of his father and family. He said women today are working in better conditions compared to the past and expressed happiness over their increasing participation in the workforce.

The minister acknowledged that society is still not as developed or civilized as some other countries, but said efforts are ongoing to improve conditions. He added that his political leadership has no ambiguity regarding workers’ rights.

Ghani revealed that in 2016, when he was serving as an adviser, he was offered a monthly bribe of Rs50 million. He reiterated that corruption worth over Rs20 billion had taken place in his department and stressed that pressure tactics would not be accepted.

“We will ensure punishment for those involved in corruption. I cannot reinstate corrupt individuals to their positions,” he said.

He also remarked that he could quit ministerial positions multiple times and would not compromise his principles to retain office.

On housing initiatives, Ghani said the government is constructing two million houses, adding that ownership would be given to women rather than men. He said this initiative has led to the creation of millions of women’s bank accounts.

He further noted issues in registering home-based workers for social security cards, adding that around 500,000 to 600,000 workers are currently registered, while the target is 5 million registrations.