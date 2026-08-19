Shock and Outrage as 6-Year-Old Girl found dead, stuffed in sack in Karachi’s Quaidabad

KARACHI – A shocking discovery in Karachi’s Quaidabad left community shaken after the body of a young girl, believed to be around 6 years old, was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a drain near a wedding hall. With her face unrecognisable, the child’s identity remains unknown, while the family of a girl missing since August 13 now waits anxiously for DNA results.

Rescue officials said the body was recovered from the drain after authorities were alerted. Police and rescue teams reached the scene and took the body into custody for further investigation. What makes the case even more heartbreaking is that the girl’s face was reportedly so badly damaged that she could not be identified at the scene.

قائد آباد کے نالے سے سات سالہ بچی کی لاش ملی ہے۔۔۔۔!

کراچی میں ایک گھنٹہ کے دوران تین افراد کی لاش ملی ،ریسکیو حکام pic.twitter.com/0jHuwm47ZI — Shahid Hussain (@ShahidHussainJM) August 19, 2026

The body was later shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal procedures. Authorities are expected to conduct a DNA test to determine the girl’s identity.

The discovery has also raised fears for a family whose young daughter has been missing since August 13. The family told authorities that their missing daughter is named Ayesha Gulalai and that a missing-person report had already been registered at Quaidabad Police Station.

The family was called to the hospital following the recovery of the body. But, in an agonising wait for answers, they said they could not confirm whether the deceased girl was Ayesha. With the face unrecognisable and no immediate identifying marks available, the family is being forced to wait for scientific confirmation.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the girl or established how she died. It is also not yet known who placed the body inside the sack and dumped it in the drain. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding both the girl’s death and the possibility of a connection with the missing-person case.

For now, one family is left waiting for a definitive answer, while investigators work to establish the identity of the child and uncover what happened to her. DNA test is expected to be crucial in determining whether the body belongs to missing 6- to 7-year-old Ayesha Gulalai. Until those results are available, her identity remains unconfirmed.