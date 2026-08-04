Mir Raza murder case: CCTV shows scavenger at crime scene, 19 detained

KARACHI – A major development has emerged in the investigation into the alleged murder of Mir Raza in Karachi, with police obtaining new CCTV footage that could provide key leads in the case.

Investigators secured surveillance footage recorded at 8am on July 29, showing a scavenger arriving at the crime scene.

According to investigators, the suspect remained at the location for around eight minutes, and police suspect the individual may have removed the weapon used in the crime.

Officials said Mir Raza Ali’s body was discovered after 11am on July 29. Police are using the CCTV footage to identify the suspect while continuing to investigate the case from all possible angles.

Police sources said a total of 19 people have been taken into custody during the investigation. Those detained include employees of a private guest house, individuals found in possession of the victim’s mobile phone, Mir Raza’s business partners, an online taxi driver, and several other key suspects.

Police officials have also confirmed the detention of individuals linked to the case as the investigation continues.