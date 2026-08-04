Pakistan approves nationwide online police character certificate system

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved a uniform nationwide system for issuing police character certificates, enabling citizens across Pakistan to obtain the document through a single online platform.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the initiative during a visit to the National Police Bureau, where he chaired a meeting on modernising the police clearance certificate process.

The minister said the National Police Bureau will now issue police clearance certificates, replacing the previous complex procedure with a faster and fully digital system.

Mohsin Naqvi said the revamped process would allow citizens to apply for and receive police clearance certificates from the comfort of their homes through the National Police Bureau’s online portal, making the service quicker, simpler and more accessible.