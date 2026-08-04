When is Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026? Check Rabi-ul-Awwal Moon Prediction

Excitement is building among Muslims across Pakistan for Rabi-ul-Awwal, as the third Islamic month marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). With preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi about to start in the coming weeks, a new moon sighting forecast has offered the first glimpse of when the blessed month and its celebrations are likely to begin.

Hilal Research Council predicted that the crescent moon is likely to be sighted on August 14, making Saturday, August 15, 2026, the first day of the holy month. According to the council’s latest astronomical assessment, 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, observed as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, is expected to fall on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, if the forecast proves accurate.

Hilal Research Council Secretary General Khalid Ijaz Mufti said the new moon (conjunction) will occur at 10:36 pm Pakistan Standard Time on the night between August 12 and 13. However, he noted that the chances of sighting the crescent on August 13 (29 Safar) are extremely slim because the moon will be too young and the interval between sunset and moonset will not be sufficient for visibility.

As a result, Safar is expected to complete 30 days, increasing the likelihood that the Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent will be visible on August 14.

The council explained that moon sighting depends not only on the birth of the moon but also on an adequate time gap between sunset and moonset, a key factor that is unlikely to be met on August 13.

Despite the forecast, Hilal Research Council stressed that these dates are based on astronomical calculations. The final decision on the beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the official date of Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW will be announced by Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing moon sighting testimonies and issuing an official declaration.