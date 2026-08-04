Gold Price in Pakistan falls to Rs427,936 per Tola after slight dip

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a decline on Tuesday as domestic rates followed the downward movement in the international bullion market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs500 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs427,936 per tola. The price of 10-gram gold also dropped by Rs428, reaching Rs366,886.

New Gold Prices

Gold Category Rate 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs427,936 10 Gram Gold Rs366,886 22K Gold (Per Tola) Rs393,433 21K Gold (Per Tola) Rs375,550 Karachi Gold Selling Rate Rs428,800 Lahore Gold Piece (Buying) Rs428,500 Lahore Gold Piece (Selling) Rs429,200 Lahore Pathoor Gold Rs422,000 – Rs424,000

In the global market, gold prices fell by $5 per ounce, with the international rate settling at $4,055 per ounce, including a premium of $20. The movement in international prices directly influenced local bullion rates, resulting in a slight correction in Pakistan’s gold market.

Silver Prices

Silver Category Rate Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,351 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs6,300 Silver 1kg Bar Rs6,350 10-Tola Silver Piece Rs6,400

Unlike gold, silver prices recorded an increase in the local market. The price of silver rose by Rs60 per tola, reaching Rs6,351 per tola.

Lahore silver rates were reported as: