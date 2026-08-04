Gold Price in Pakistan falls to Rs427,936 per Tola after slight dip

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a decline on Tuesday as domestic rates followed the downward movement in the international bullion market.
According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs500 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs427,936 per tola. The price of 10-gram gold also dropped by Rs428, reaching Rs366,886.
New Gold Prices
|Gold Category
|Rate
|24K Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs427,936
|10 Gram Gold
|Rs366,886
|22K Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs393,433
|21K Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs375,550
|Karachi Gold Selling Rate
|Rs428,800
|Lahore Gold Piece (Buying)
|Rs428,500
|Lahore Gold Piece (Selling)
|Rs429,200
|Lahore Pathoor Gold
|Rs422,000 – Rs424,000
In the global market, gold prices fell by $5 per ounce, with the international rate settling at $4,055 per ounce, including a premium of $20. The movement in international prices directly influenced local bullion rates, resulting in a slight correction in Pakistan’s gold market.
Silver Prices
|Silver Category
|Rate
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs6,351
|999.0 Tezabi Silver
|Rs6,300
|Silver 1kg Bar
|Rs6,350
|10-Tola Silver Piece
|Rs6,400
Unlike gold, silver prices recorded an increase in the local market. The price of silver rose by Rs60 per tola, reaching Rs6,351 per tola.
Lahore silver rates were reported as:
- 999.0 Tezabi Silver: Rs6,300 per tola
- 1kg Silver Bar: Rs6,350
- 10-tola Silver Piece: Rs6,400
Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: New Per Tola Gold Price – 4 August 2026