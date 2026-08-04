Bise Peshawar Class 10 Matric Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar will share SSC Part-II (10th Class) First Annual Gazette 2026 soon after announcing Matric results, providing students with a complete record of the examination.

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BISE Peshawar Class 10 Position Holders

Class 10 Gazette includes comprehensive result documents published by the board, allowing candidates, schools, and educational institutions to verify examination records without relying solely on the online result portal. It is particularly useful when the official website experiences heavy traffic immediately after the declaration of results.

The searchable PDF gazette will contain detailed information about every candidate who appeared in the examination. Students will be able to view their roll numbers, names, fathers’ names, subject-wise marks, combined SSC Part-I and Part-II totals, overall grades, and final result status. The document will also include details of candidates marked as absent, reappear, withheld, or pending.

Once the board uploads the gazette, students can download it free of cost and search their records within seconds. On a computer, candidates can press Ctrl + F to locate their result using their roll number or name, while mobile users can use the search function available in most PDF reader applications.

Education experts recommend downloading the gazette as an alternative source for checking results, especially during peak hours when thousands of students access the board’s website simultaneously. The PDF remains accessible even if the online result portal becomes temporarily slow due to increased traffic.

Apart from the gazette, students will also have multiple options to access their Matric results. Candidates can check their marks online through the official BISE Peshawar result portal by entering their roll number. Those without internet access can receive their result via SMS by sending BISEP followed by a space and their roll number to 8583.

The official BISE Peshawar SSC Part-II Gazette 2026 PDF is expected to be published immediately after the announcement of the First Annual Matric results. The direct download link will be updated as soon as the board releases the document, enabling students to access the complete examination record without delay.