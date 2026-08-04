Bise Peshawar 9th Class Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar is expected to release the SSC Part-I (9th Class) First Annual Gazette 2026 shortly after announcing the annual examination results. The official gazette will enable students to access the complete result record in a single searchable PDF document.

BISE Peshawar 9th Class Gazette 2026 PDF

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The gazette is regarded as one of the easiest ways to verify examination results, particularly on result day when the board’s online portal may experience heavy traffic due to a large number of students checking their marks simultaneously.

The official PDF will contain the complete results of all candidates who appeared in the SSC Part-I examinations. Students will be able to view their roll numbers, names, fathers’ names, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained in the 9th class examinations, grades, and overall result status. The document will also mention candidates whose results are marked as absent, reappear, withheld, or pending.

Once uploaded by the board, the gazette can be downloaded free of cost. Candidates using a computer can quickly locate their result by pressing Ctrl + F and entering their roll number or name. Mobile users can use the search feature available in most PDF reader applications to find their records within seconds.

Education experts recommend keeping a copy of the gazette as it serves as a reliable backup when the official result website becomes slow or temporarily unavailable because of high visitor traffic. After downloading, students can access the document anytime without depending on an internet connection.

Besides the gazette, candidates can also check their SSC Part-I results through the official BISE Peshawar online result portal by entering their roll number. Students may also receive their result via SMS by typing BISEP, followed by a space and their roll number, and sending the message to 8583.