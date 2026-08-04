Karachi, Gwadar Ports to power Pakistan-Iran Free Trade as negotiations continue

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran are unlocking the full potential of their economic partnership, and those ambitions appear to be gaining fresh momentum. With Tehran looking to expand trade through Pakistan’s strategic Karachi and Gwadar ports and negotiations on a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) moving forward, both neighbors are signaling a renewed push to strengthen regional connectivity and boost bilateral commerce.

The renewed commitment came during the 10th session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Trade Committee (JTC) held in Islamabad, where Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Mohammad Atabak co-chaired high-level talks aimed at accelerating bilateral trade and investment.

Iranian Minister called Pakistan “brotherly nation” and reaffirmed determination to strengthen comprehensive economic cooperation. He said Tehran considers expanding commercial ties with Islamabad a top priority and voiced optimism that negotiations on the Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement are progressing steadily and could be finalized in the near future.

A major focus of the discussions was increasing trade through Karachi and Gwadar ports, a move that could significantly enhance regional connectivity, improve logistics and unlock new business opportunities between the neighboring countries.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan stressed that operationalizing joint border markets is essential for boosting legal cross-border trade and creating new economic opportunities for communities living along the Pakistan-Iran border. He noted that businesses in both countries have strong confidence in one another and are ready to expand commercial activities if supported by a transparent, predictable and business-friendly trading framework.

The minister called for practical implementation plans and long-term roadmaps to transform bilateral economic relations into a stronger and more sustainable partnership.

Joint Trade Committee meeting brought together senior government officials and leading business representatives from both countries, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

The latest development follows series of recent initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations. In July, Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam urged both countries to broaden strategic cooperation, while Islamabad and Tehran agreed to enhance road and rail connectivity to facilitate regional trade.

Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, held detailed talks on improving transport and logistics links. The two sides also agreed to fully operationalize the Pakistan-Iran Joint Transport Committee to support growing trade and connectivity between the neighboring nations.