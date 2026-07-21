Pakistan-Iran Trade eyes $10 Billion in New Border Cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Iran unveiled an ambitious plan to expand economic ties with Pakistan, with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni calling for bilateral trade to cross from the current $3 billion to $10 billion, alongside a proposal to facilitate the movement of at least 2,000 trucks and cargo containers every day across the shared border.

Speaking upon his arrival in Islamabad for an official visit, Momeni said strengthening ties with Pakistan and pushing implementation of bilateral agreements were among the primary objectives of his trip. His remarks were reported by Iran’s state news agency.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Islamabad: Iran, Pakistan aim to increase bilateral trade from 3 B$ to 10 B$. Key focus on enhancing border infrastructure to handle +2,000 containers daily to achieve this target.#Iran #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7l2TWttYo4 — IranPress (@IranPress_eng) July 21, 2026

The visit comes as both neighboring countries seek to deepen economic cooperation after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan in June, during which several agreements were signed. Momeni said his delegation would review progress on those commitments and explore ways to fast-track their implementation.

Tehran is proposing logistics corridor capable of handling at least 2,000 trucks or cargo containers daily through the Pakistan-Iran border. If realized, the initiative would substantially increase the flow of goods between the two countries and strengthen regional trade connectivity.

Momeni is accompanied by high-level delegation that includes senior officials from Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, as well as representatives from the Customs Administration and the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Petroleum, Industry, Mining and Trade, Economic Affairs and Finance, Agriculture, and Roads and Urban Development.

The size and composition of delegation show Iran’s intent to move beyond diplomatic engagement and focus on concrete economic cooperation, border trade facilitation, infrastructure development, and investment opportunities.

If the proposed trade expansion materializes, bilateral commerce between Pakistan and Iran would more than triple, making it one of the leading economic initiatives between the two neighboring countries in recent years.